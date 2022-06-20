IRGC commander: Sabotage behind death of Iranian defense ministry employee

Brigadier General Hassan Ahangar did not specify where the act of sabotage took place.

But Iranian media say he was speaking about an explosion that happened on May 25 in a ministry of defense facility in Parchin east of Tehran.

Ahangar said the martyr was not the primary targeted but was killed in an attack that was in fact aimed at the production line in the ministry of defense facility in Parchin.

The employee has been identified by Iranian media as Ehsan Ghadbeigi. A colleague of his was also wounded in the incident.

Ghadbeigi held a BS in Mechanical Engineering from Tehran’s prestigious Sharif University of Technology.

Iranian experts and scientific facilities have been repeatedly targeted by terrorist attacks in recent years.

The acts of terror have been blamed on the Zionist regime.