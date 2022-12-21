Wednesday, December 21, 2022
IRGC: Iran’s security forces dealt blow to terror ring involved in Izeh bloodshed

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iranian security forces

Forces of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) deal a blow to a terrorist network involved in a bloody shooting attack in the southwestern city of Izeh in mid-November.

In a statement on Tuesday, the IRGC’s Public Relations Department said its forces, in cooperation with comrades from the Intelligence Ministry and Law Enforcement Force, spotted and engaged the terrorists as part of a “meticulous technical intelligence operation.”

During the clashes, two of the terrorists were killed, two others were detained, and a cache of weapons was confiscated, said the statement.

It added that the terror network, some of whose members had been arrested earlier, were trained and sponsored by foreign-based monarchists with the goal of inciting riots and insecurity and committing terrorist crimes inside Iran.

At least seven people were killed and a dozen more wounded after terrorists opened fire at people and security forces at a crowded market in Izeh, Khuzestan Province, on November 16.

The terror attacks came at the height of protests and riots in several Iranian cities over the death of a young Iranian woman in police custody.

