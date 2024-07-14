IFP ExclusiveEnergySelected

Iranian youths’ ‘sacrificial effort’ save country from nationwide blackout

By IFP Editorial Staff
Electricity

A leak in a turbine condenser knocked a power plan in the southern Iranian city of Ahwaz offline and caused power outage in large parts of the Khuzestan province that is experiencing an average temperate of nearly 50 degrees Celsius.

Based on the established protocols, the power plant had to cool down for two days amid the sizzling hot summer days before the technicians could start the operation to bring the Ramin power plant back online.

However, the technicians went above and beyond and decided to repair the condenser while the power plant was operating under an immense heat of 70 degrees Celsius (158 degrees Fahrenheit) and 90 percent humidity.

According to the Tasnim News Agency, the team of technicians and engineers successfully accomplished the 18-hour mission, which could otherwise trigger a nationwide blackout.

