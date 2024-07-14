Iranian youths’ ‘sacrificial effort’ save country from nationwide blackout

Based on the established protocols, the power plant had to cool down for two days amid the sizzling hot summer days before the technicians could start the operation to bring the Ramin power plant back online.

However, the technicians went above and beyond and decided to repair the condenser while the power plant was operating under an immense heat of 70 degrees Celsius (158 degrees Fahrenheit) and 90 percent humidity.

According to the Tasnim News Agency, the team of technicians and engineers successfully accomplished the 18-hour mission, which could otherwise trigger a nationwide blackout.