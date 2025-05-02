EnvironmentIFP Exclusive

Severe dust storm hits Khuzestan province

By IFP Editorial Staff

The head of the public relations office of the Meteorological Department of Iran’s Khuzestan province has reported dangerous levels of air pollution caused by a dust storm sweeping across several cities in the province.

Shahriar Askari said on Friday, the concentration of PM10 dust particles in Hamidiyeh reached 4,004 micrograms per cubic meter, which is over 26 times the safe limit.

Other cities also experienced high pollution levels: Abadan recorded 1,258 micrograms per cubic meter, Khorramshahr 1,002, Mahshahr 1,027, Ahvaz 564, Susangerd 457, Hoveyzeh 495, Hendijan 329, and Dezful 262.

Dust storms are a recurring environmental challenge in Iran’s Khuzestan province, especially during spring and summer, often impacting public health and disrupting daily life.

