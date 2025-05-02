Severe dust storm hits Khuzestan province

Shahriar Askari said on Friday, the concentration of PM10 dust particles in Hamidiyeh reached 4,004 micrograms per cubic meter, which is over 26 times the safe limit.

Other cities also experienced high pollution levels: Abadan recorded 1,258 micrograms per cubic meter, Khorramshahr 1,002, Mahshahr 1,027, Ahvaz 564, Susangerd 457, Hoveyzeh 495, Hendijan 329, and Dezful 262.

Dust storms are a recurring environmental challenge in Iran’s Khuzestan province, especially during spring and summer, often impacting public health and disrupting daily life.