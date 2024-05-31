Raging fire in Karkheh National Park in southern Iran contained

Drought, human factors, burning of wheat fields by farmers are the main causes of fire in the Karkheh forests.
The Karkheh National Park is the main habitat of the Persian yellow deer.
Bellow you can see related pictures:
1 of 37
Firefighters and park rangers managed to put out the flames in Karkheh National Park in Iran’s southern province of Khuzestan after an hours-long struggle on Thursday.
Drought, human factors, burning of wheat fields by farmers are the main causes of fire in the Karkheh forests.
The Karkheh National Park is the main habitat of the Persian yellow deer.
Bellow you can see related pictures: