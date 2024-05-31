Friday, May 31, 2024
Raging fire in Karkheh National Park in southern Iran contained

By IFP Editorial Staff

Firefighters and park rangers managed to put out the flames in Karkheh National Park in Iran’s southern province of Khuzestan after an hours-long struggle on Thursday.

Drought, human factors, burning of wheat fields by farmers are the main causes of fire in the Karkheh forests.

The Karkheh National Park is the main habitat of the Persian yellow deer.

