Dust storm in southern Iran sends over 800 to hospitals due to respiratory, cardiac issues

“Of those affected, 92 have been hospitalized while the rest received outpatient treatment and were discharged”, Dr. Moazzi said.

He urged residents, especially vulnerable groups such as children, pregnant women, the elderly, and individuals with underlying respiratory conditions, to remain indoors during periods of poor air quality.

The Khuzestan Meteorological Organization had issued a red-level warning ahead of the storm, noting that the dust originated from neighboring Iraq and was expected to impact the region from Thursday through Friday.

Dust storms are a recurring issue in Khuzestan. The storms, often originating from Iraq or Syria, pose significant public health risks, particularly in densely populated urban areas like Ahvaz.

Airborne particulate matters during such events frequently exceed global safety standards and lead to spikes in hospitalizations, school closures, and reduced outdoor activity.