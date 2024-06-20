Iran’s Ahvaz, Omidiyeh, Abadan among hottest cities in world amid global heatwave

The report, which ranks the 15 hottest cities in the world, includes these three Iranian cities with temperatures reaching a scorching 50 degrees Celsius.

This extreme heat places them at the top of the global list, highlighting the intense summer conditions affecting the region.

In addition to the extreme temperatures in Iran, an unprecedented heatwave has also gripped New York, USA.

The city has experienced record-breaking temperatures, marking a significant deviation from historical weather patterns.

This unprecedented heat has led to widespread discomfort and raised concerns about the capacity of infrastructure and public services to handle such extreme conditions.

Meteorologists are attributing these extreme weather events to broader patterns of climate change, which are resulting in more frequent and severe heatwaves across the globe.