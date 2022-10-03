IRGC commander: Targets in Iraqi Kurdistan hit with 99% accuracy

The top commander said the operation on Wednesday to target the bases belonging to Israeli regime and anti-Iranian groups who exploit the northern region of Iraq, was the toughest missile and suicide drone operation for the IRGC.

In his latest remarks about the IRGC Ground Force operation to target the bases, Brigadier General Pakpour said, “We first started shelling the bases of terrorists on the borders of our country with artillery and rockets, and then we hit the bases of terrorist elements up to 130 kilometers deep from the borders of our country.”

He pointed out that Iran had warned the Iraqi Kurdistan region that the presence and activity of terrorist groups near the Islamic Republic’s western borders would not be tolerated.

The Iranian commander added over a month ago the Iranian Intelligence Ministry identified and arrested members of a terrorist group that planned to carry out acts of sabotage on Isfahan’s nuclear facilities.

He noted the perpetrators confessed that Israel sends trained teams to Iran to carry out terrorist activities.