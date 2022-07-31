Sunday, July 31, 2022
Senior IRGC commander: Iran advancing fast in aerospace industries

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran satellite

The commander of the aerospace division of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) says the space sector is extremely significant and a key ground for progress in other fields, stressing that Iran is now advancing quickly in the field of aerospace industries.

Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh says capabilities and technologies developed in the military sector overflow into other industries.

“Today, in the exchanges with other industrial groups and sectors, and with the aim of indigenizing technology and ending the monopolies and problems caused by the cruel sanctions of the enemies, the overflow of technologies and capabilities in the defense sector is helping other fields and industries and has led to the removal of many problems,” he said.

According to Hajizadeh, this has been made possible through the close cooperation of the aerospace industries and university elite in technology parks.

The general added that Iran is now stronger than ever, more than four decades after the Islamic revolution in the country.

“In the military sector, in different arenas including missiles, drones, etc., we now benefit from special superior capabilities that prevent enemies from realizing any of their illusions [concerning Iran],” he said.

He said even enemies of Iran now acknowledge its deterrent power and the fact that the country’s military industries are moving at the frontiers of technology.

