Iran’s security chief to visit Baku, following Armenia trip

Shamkhani will visit the country on Friday at an invitation by his Azerbaijani counterpart Ramil Usubov.

During the trip, Shamkhani will meet Usubov and Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev to discuss bilateral issues and the latest regional and international developments.

The Iranian security chief visited Armenia on Thursday and met the country’s Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Bolstering relations in various fields and cooperation to boost regional stability and security are top on the agenda of his regional tour.