Wednesday, July 13, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusivePoliticsSecurity

Iran’s security chief to visit Baku, following Armenia trip

By IFP Editorial Staff
Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Real Admiral Ali Shamkhani is set to visit the Republic of Azerbaijan as part of his Caucasian tour.

Shamkhani will visit the country on Friday at an invitation by his Azerbaijani counterpart Ramil Usubov.

During the trip, Shamkhani will meet Usubov and Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev to discuss bilateral issues and the latest regional and international developments.

The Iranian security chief visited Armenia on Thursday and met the country’s Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Bolstering relations in various fields and cooperation to boost regional stability and security are top on the agenda of his regional tour.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks