Iranian official says Azerbaijan’s embassy in Tehran to reopen soon

Damirchiloo stated on Tuesday that Azerbaijan’s embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Iran will be reopened in a few days, within the next 15 to 20 days, and the ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan will return to Tehran.

Azerbaijan’s relations with Iran were strained in January last year following an attack on the country’s embassy in Tehran, which prompted Baku to close it and evacuate staff over what it called a “terrorist act”.

An initial Iranian investigation found that the attack was motivated by “personal and family-related problems”.