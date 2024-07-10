Wednesday, July 10, 2024
type here...
Media WireForeign Policy

Iranian official says Azerbaijan’s embassy in Tehran to reopen soon

By IFP Media Wire
Azerbaijan Embassy Tehran

The head of the Eurasia Department of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mojtaba Damirchiloo, has said the embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Tehran, which was closed following diplomatic tensions between two neighbors last year, will reopen soon.

Damirchiloo stated on Tuesday that Azerbaijan’s embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Iran will be reopened in a few days, within the next 15 to 20 days, and the ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan will return to Tehran.

Azerbaijan’s relations with Iran were strained in January last year following an attack on the country’s embassy in Tehran, which prompted Baku to close it and evacuate staff over what it called a “terrorist act”.

An initial Iranian investigation found that the attack was motivated by “personal and family-related problems”.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks