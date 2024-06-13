Thursday, June 13, 2024
Iran, Azerbaijan hold first joint military drill

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iranian Army

The first joint and simultaneous military drill between the ground forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan has been conducted in the Aras region along the border between the two states.

This significant exercise aimed at countering terrorism marks a new chapter in military cooperation between the two nations.

The comprehensive drill featured a variety of fire support, including helicopter, drone, and artillery support, showcasing a sophisticated military strategy.

The joint operation utilized diverse operational tactics and techniques to combat terrorist forces and organized crime, while also strengthening the military ties between the armed forces of Iran and Azerbaijan to confront common adversaries.

The Iranian embassy in Baku announced that this was the first joint and simultaneous exercise aimed at countering terrorism in the Aras region.

It is planned that future exercises will be conducted on a larger scale along the borders of the two countries.

Military officials say this initiative underscores the commitment of both nations to enhancing their military collaboration and ensuring regional security.

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

