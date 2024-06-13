Iran, Azerbaijan hold first joint military drill

This significant exercise aimed at countering terrorism marks a new chapter in military cooperation between the two nations.

The comprehensive drill featured a variety of fire support, including helicopter, drone, and artillery support, showcasing a sophisticated military strategy.

The joint operation utilized diverse operational tactics and techniques to combat terrorist forces and organized crime, while also strengthening the military ties between the armed forces of Iran and Azerbaijan to confront common adversaries.

The Iranian embassy in Baku announced that this was the first joint and simultaneous exercise aimed at countering terrorism in the Aras region.

It is planned that future exercises will be conducted on a larger scale along the borders of the two countries.

Military officials say this initiative underscores the commitment of both nations to enhancing their military collaboration and ensuring regional security.