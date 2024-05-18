Iranian, Azerbaijani presidents to inaugurate dam on Aras River on Sunday

President Raisi will travel to Parsabad in northwestern Iran near the border with the Republic of Azerbaijan for the opening ceremony of the Qiz Qalasi embankment dam, jointly constructed by the two countries.

President Aliyev and a high ranking Azerbaijani delegation will attend the ceremony.

The dam, which showcases the engineering expertise and knowledge, is planned to provide water for downstream lands and boost agriculture. It will also contribute to regional economic development.

The dam can annually regulate two billion cubic meters of water through the Khodaafarin Dam in Iran for both countries and has a reservoir capacity of 62 million cubic meters.