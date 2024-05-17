Republic of Azerbaijan to relocate embassy in Tehran; mission to resume work soon

Baku closed down its embassy in the Iranian capital after an armed assault on January 27, 2023 that left the head of the security service of the embassy killed and two embassy guards wounded.

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Aykhan Hajizada said on Friday that his country asked Iranian officials to relocate the embassy to a new place with higher security measures in place, a demand Iran has fulfilled.

He explained, “Currently, appropriate measures are being taken to create the necessary conditions for the embassy in the mentioned premises. After the works are completed, we’ve planned to resume the activities of the embassy in the new location.”

The assailant entered Azerbaijan’s embassy in Tehran with a firearm and went on his deadly rampage.

After his arrest the gunman cited personal reasons for the shooting, claiming that his wife visited the embassy last year and never returned.