Friday, March 29, 2024
Featured NewsForeign PolicyIFP Exclusive

Source: Azerbaijan to reopen embassy in Tehran soon

By IFP Editorial Staff

An informed source says the Republic of Azerbaijan will reopen its embassy in Tehran in the near future.

The source, talking to IRNA, referred to trend of positive developments in the relations between Tehran and Baku, saying some good agreements have been reached by the two sides in this regard.

The source added that Iran and Azerbaijan plan to hold diplomatic meetings after the reopening of the Azeri embassy in Tehran.

According to the source in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as part of the existing agreements, Iran will send a new ambassador to Baku as the tenure of outgoing ambassador Mr. Mousavi has already ended.

The Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran closed after an armed man attacked it on January 27, 2023, killing an embassy staffer.

The man was immediately arrested by Iran’s police. But the Azeri government criticized Iran over the attack and recalled its ambassador to Tehran.

The attacker identified as Yasin Hosseinzadeh was however put on trial by Iran and was sentenced to death in February 2024.

