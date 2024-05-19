Iran, Azerbaijan inaugurate Qiz Qalasi dam on Aras River

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev inaugurated the dam which was under construction for two decades.

The project, which is a symbol of friendship and improved ties between the two neighbors, is expected to serve as an economic, social, environmental and hydraulic boon for the neighboring countries.

The dam will increase the volume of water stored in the upstream Khodaafarin dam to 2 billion cubic meters per year and boost the region’s tourism, agriculture, and electric production on both sides of the border.

Besides showcasing the engineering expertise and knowledge, the dam also heralds a new era of amicable ties between the two neighbors after the recent setbacks over bilateral and regional issues.