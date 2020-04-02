Iran’s Parliament Speaker Larijani Tests Positive for COVID-19

He’s the highest-ranking Iranian official to contract the virus so far.

Many Iranian officials and political figures have been already infected with or died of the novel coronavirus.

COVID-19 has taken the lives of newly-elected MP Fatemeh Rahbar, ex-ambassador to Syria Hossein Sheikholeslam, member of the Expediency Discernment Council Seyyed Mohammad Mirmohammadi, newly-elected lawmaker Mohammad Ali Ramezani, former lawmaker Mohammad Reza Rahchamani, former ambassador to Vatican City Seyyed Hadi Khosroshahi, advisor to the Judiciary chief Ahmad Tuiserkani, and Mojtaba Fazeli, the chief of staff of top cleric Ayatollah Shobeiri Zanjani.