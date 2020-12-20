Iran’s New COVID-19 Fatalities, Infections Down by 50% in Two Weeks

Iran has confirmed 177 new deaths caused by COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the lowest figure since September 28, and 6,312 new cases of infection with the virus, a record-low since October 28.

According to Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima-Sadat Lari, the new fatalities increase Iran’s overall death toll to 53,625, and the new cases raise the total number of infections to 1,158,384.

The figures show the partial lockdown enforced by the government has effectively halved the number of new cases and infections compared with two weeks ago.

Lari went on to say that 5,563 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 7,046,447 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said currently 205 cities are in the “orange zone” and 243 are in the “yellow zone” in terms of coronavirus outbreak.