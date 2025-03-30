Sunday, March 30, 2025
Iran shines at Asian senior freestyle wrestling championships in Jordan

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iranian wrestlers delivered a strong performance at the Asian Wrestling Championships in the Jordanian capital, Amman, securing five medals – one gold, one silver, and three bronze – across the first five weight categories on the opening day of competition.

Gold medalist Mehdi Yousefi (79kg) dominated his bracket, defeating Bahrain’s Khidir Saifutdinov 10-0 in the finals.

Milad Valizadeh (57kg) earned a silver medal, following an impressive performance that saw him defeat opponents from Sri Lanka, Iraq, and Kazakhstan before losing to North Korea’s Chung Sang Han, a reigning Asian Games silver medalist, in the final.

Bronze medals went to Abbas Ebrahimzadeh (65kg), Sina Khalili (70kg), and Mohammad Mobin Azimi (97kg), who each rallied through repechage rounds after semifinal losses.

Notable victories included Khalili’s 9-2 technical fall over Mongolia’s world bronze medalist Tömör-Ochiryn Tulga, and Azimi’s 9-3 win against Turkmenistan’s Shatlyk Hemelyayev. Ebrahimzadeh sealed his bronze with a 10-0 shutout of Uzbekistan’s Umidjon Jalolov.

The championships continue through the week, with Iran positioned as a top contender for the team title.

