Mirzazadeh defeated Turkey’s well-known rival Rıza Kayaalp 2-2 in the final bout of 130kg.

Egyptian Abdellatif Mohamed and Cuban Óscar Pino also won bronze medals in the weight class.

Earlier in the day, Pouya Dadmarz in the 55kg and Alireza Mohmadi in the 82kg had won a bronze and a silver medal, respectively.

The 2023 World Wrestling Championships are being held on September 16-24 in Belgrade, Serbia.