According to media reports, the passengers were going to Iran from Armenia’s capital Yerevan, when the bus drove off a ravine near the administrative district of Khotanan in Syunik Province.

The head of administrative district Rafael Grigoryan told Armenia’s NEWS.am that the bus had problems with the brakes.

The video footage of the accident scene shows rescuers deployed to the site of the accident.

Grigoryan said that the injured were rushed to a medical center.