Iranian FM says Tehran defends Armenia sovereignty, favors regional peace

He made the remark during a press conference with his Armenian counterpart in Yerevan, Armenia’s capital. Amirabdollahian added that Armenia and Azerbaijan Republic are capable of reaching a lasting peace.

He further said that Armenia will set up a consulate general in the northwestern Iranian city of Tabriz.

In other comments, the Iranian foreign minister spoke about the Gaza war. He slammed the US for supporting the Zionist regime. Addressing the US, Amirabdolalhian said, “I warn them to immediately stop their vast military support for the Zionist regime”.

He urged Washington to not continue the failed experience of the past and to return to their own country.