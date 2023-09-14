Iran FM to Armenia counterpart: Presence of foreigners in region complicates situation

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has held a phone conversation with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan.

In the phone talk, the two top diplomats discussed the ongoing developments in the South Caucasus region as well as ways of enhancing and deepening bilateral ties.

The Iranian foreign minister said he was pleased with the growing trend of bilateral ties.

He also said it is vital to implement the road map on preventing the pollution of the Aras River to preserve its ecosystem.

Amirabdollahian further touched upon a military exercise conducted by Armenia and the United States, saying any presence of foreign forces in the region will further complicate the situation there.

The Iranian foreign minister underscored the necessity of tackling the root causes of differences in order to achieve lasting peace, adding the most effective way to secure and all-encompassing peace is regional talks and mechanisms.

Mirzoyan, in turn, described the promotion of ties with Iran as constructive and significant. He touched upon the deployment of Azeri military troops, saying any changes in the borders of the South Caucasus region will be unacceptable.

The top Armenian diplomat referred to the negotiations held between the two countries’ environment chiefs, and stressed the importance of preserving the environment of the Arash River.

He also said the Armenian soil will definitely not be a place for conducting anti-Iran activities.