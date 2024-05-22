Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Armenian PM meets Iranian Leader to sympathize over President Raisi, companions’ demise

By IFP Editorial Staff

The Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei received Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan who has traveled to Tehran to express condolences over the passing of President Ebrahim Raisi and his accompanying delegation.

The Iranian Leader appreciated the sympathy by the Armenian premier and pointed out the historical and geographical commonalities between Iran and Armenia.

Ayatollah Khamenei said, “Our late president was very sensitive to the border issues related to Armenia and the events surrounding this matter, and the sensitivities and care should continue to be taken into account.”

The Leader assured that Iran will continue to expand its relations with neighboring Armenia under Acting President Mohammad Mokhber.

Noting that Tehran and Yerevan enjoy strategic ties, Ayatollah Khamenei also stressed that both sides need to act cautiously as “the relations between Iran and Armenia have opponents.”

For his part, Pashinyan said the news of the death of President Raisi and his seven companions, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in a helicopter crash on Sunday was shocking, “but as you said, we are sure that under your guidance and leadership, no disruption will arise in running Iran’s affairs.”

