Sunday, October 1, 2023
IFP ExclusiveSecurity

Iran’s security chief: Tehran opposes any geopolitical change in Caucasus 

By IFP Editorial Staff

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Aliakbar Ahmadian has reaffirmed Iran’s opposition to any geopolitical change in the Caucasus region as it would be destabilizing and would trigger a crisis.

Ahmadian was speaking at a meeting with his Armenian counterpart Armen Gregorian in Tehran on Sunday.

He then outlined the unchangeable policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran to expand cooperation with its neighbors and help create a region free from any tension and conflict.

Ahmadian noted that candid and constructive dialog between regional countries lay the foundation for stable security, balanced development and prosperity.

He said Iran is ready to mediate talks between regional countries.

The secretary of the Armenian Supreme National Security Council for his part spoke about Iran’s effective role in establishing peace and stability in the Caucasus and called for Tehran to continue this role.

