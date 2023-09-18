Iranian wrestler wins gold medal at 2023 World Championships, 2 athletes clinch silver

In a captivating final match at the prestigious World Wrestling Championships held in the Serbian capital, Belgrade, Zare showcased his wrestling prowess in the 125-kilogram category, winning against Petriashvili, a world champion boasting silver and bronze medals.

Earlier in the 86-kilogram weight category, Hassan Yazdani exhibited an impressive display against his American opponent, David Morris Taylor, securing a silver medal.

The competition was intense, and after a hard-fought battle, the freestyle wrestler secured the second-place position in the world wrestling event, losing to Taylor 3-9 after a technical fall.

Amir Mohammad Yazdani, another Iranian freestyle wrestler, competed in the 70-kilogram weight class, contending against his American counterpart Zain Allen Retherford in the final match.

Despite putting up a valiant effort, Yazdani was defeated by Retherford with a score of 5-8, earning him a well-deserved silver medal.

Leading up to the finals, Yazdani demonstrated his exceptional wrestling skills in earlier matches against opponents from Poland, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, and Bulgaria.

The 2023 World Wrestling Championships are being hosted in Belgrade from September 16 to 24, featuring men’s freestyle action in the initial four days of the event.