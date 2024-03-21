World Cup Qualifiers: Iran dominates Turkmenistan 5-0

The match highlighted Iran’s formidable offensive prowess, with Mohammad Hossein Kananizadegan opening the floodgates with a goal in the 10th minute, followed swiftly by Sardar Azmoun’s precise strike in the 12th minute.

Kananizadegan continued his stellar performance, netting another goal in the 48th minute before Mohammad Mohebi added to the tally with a goal in the 56th minute.

Omid Noorafkan capped off the victory with a goal at the 91st-minute mark.

With Amir Ghalenoei in charge as the gaffer, Iran’s national football team have been unstoppable in Group E, collecting seven points and an impressive goal difference of nine.

With previous victories against Hong Kong and a draw against Uzbekistan, Iran’s journey to the World Cup appears promising.