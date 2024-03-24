Traditional wrestling contests held in Qom for Afghan expats in Iran

The contests are held annually during Nowruz holidays.
The traditional Afghan wrestling is a mix of ‘Judo’ and ‘Wrestling with Choukhe’ held in the free-weight category.
The contests are friendly games with no awards.
Wrestling with Choukhe is popular among the Kurds of Khorasan province in northeast Iran.
The word ‘choukhe’ is originally a Kurdish word meaning ‘coat’ and means a short garment fastened to the body with a white scarf.
More than five million Afghan refugees are living in Iran.
