Sunday, March 24, 2024
IFP ExclusiveSport

Traditional wrestling contests held in Qom for Afghan expats in Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff

The central Iranian city of Qom has hosted traditional wrestling competitions for Afghan nationals residing in Iran.

The contests are held annually during Nowruz holidays.

The traditional Afghan wrestling is a mix of ‘Judo’ and ‘Wrestling with Choukhe’ held in the free-weight category.

The contests are friendly games with no awards.

Wrestling with Choukhe is popular among the Kurds of Khorasan province in northeast Iran.
The word ‘choukhe’ is originally a Kurdish word meaning ‘coat’ and means a short garment fastened to the body with a white scarf.

More than five million Afghan refugees are living in Iran.

