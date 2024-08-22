Iranian junior Greco-Roman wrestling team crowned at world champions in Jordan

The World Junior Greco-Roman Wrestling Championships, which began on August 19 in the capital of Jordan, concluded on Thursday night.

The Iranian national Greco-Roman wrestling team also secured the top position in the previous world championships.

In the Jordan competition, Armin Shamsipour in the 48 kg category, Amir Mahdi Saeedinava in the 65 kg category, and Danial Izadi in the 92 kg category won gold medals.

Other Iranian wrestlers, Abolfazl Karami in the 51 kg category, Emadreza Mohsennajad in the 80 kg category, and Ali Asghar Dadbakhsh in the 110 kg category, won bronze medals, allowing Iran to defend its world championship title with a total of 140 points.

Following Iran, the Greco-Roman wrestling teams from Uzbekistan with 113 points and the Republic of Azerbaijan with 105 points secured the second and third places, respectively.