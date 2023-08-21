Iran Greco-Roman team becomes champion at U20 world wrestling competitions

The three-day competition ended on Sunday, with Ahmad-Reza Mohsen-nezhad wresting the first gold for Iran in the 63kg weight class by defeating the 2022 U17 Asian champion Zhantoro Mirzaliev from Kyrgyzstan.

Alireza Abdevali grabbed the second gold in the 77kg weight class by beating Moldova’s Alexandru Solovei.

The third gold went to Fardin Hedayati in the 130kg weight class. Hedayati came out on top by beating Wenhao Jiang from China.

Iran’s two silvers were won by Yasin Yazdi in the 82kg and Abolfazl Choubani in the 87kg weight classes, while the bronze went to Amir-Reza Dehbozorgi in the 60kg weight class.

The team’s stellar performance earned Iran 162 points. Georgia and Armenia ended up second and third, respectively, with 89 and 88 points.