Thursday, September 7, 2023
type here...
Media WireSport

Iranian wrestlers runner-up at world deaf championships

By IFP Media Wire

Iranian Greco-Roman wrestlers with hearing impairments have won eight medals at the 5th edition of World Deaf Cadet and Junior Greco-Roman & Freestyle Wrestling Championships in Kyrgyzstan, and finished as the overall vice champion of the competition.

On Wednesday, Seyyed Sadeq Aboulvafaei faced a tough challenge in the final contest of the 60-kilogram weight class against a Turkish opponent, ultimately securing the silver medal with a 0-9 loss.

Shahab Rahimi, competing in the 67-kilogram category, battled a representative from the host nation in the last bout and earned another silver medal for the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Shirzad could also pocket a bronze medal in the 87-kilogram division.

Earlier in the competitions, Mahdi Bakhshi defeated a Turkish rival 8-5 and won the gold medal in the 63-kilogram weight class

Ali Karimi lost to a Kyrgyz contestant 5-7 in the final contest of the 72-kilogram weight division, and received a silver medal.

Ali Vatanparast, Reza Esmaeili and Mohammad Reza Sha’bani could also snatch bronze medals in the 55-kilogram, 82-kilogram and 97-kilogram weight classes respectively.

The Turkish men’s Greco-Roman wrestling team was named the top-ranked squad. Kazakh wrestlers claimed the third place.

The 5th edition of World Deaf Cadet and Junior Greco-Roman & Freestyle Wrestling Championships started in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on September 2, and will run through September 12, 2023.

The international tournament has brought together 89 male and female wrestlers from eleven countries, including Armenia, Bulgaria, Greece, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Turkey, the United States and Uzbekistan.

› Subscribe
SourcePress TV

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks