Iran’s decorated wrestler Yazdani to miss 2025 World Championships

According to Haft-e Sobh, Yazdani is currently undergoing rehabilitation under medical supervision in France.

Though his doctors are satisfied with his progress, they have advised against an early return to competition. The decision has drawn international attention.

Yazdani, who underwent surgery after winning silver at the Paris 2024 Olympics, said, “Recovery is going well, but I’m not in a rush. My priority is to be fully fit for 2026.”

The three-time world champion and Olympic medalist also revealed that he will no longer compete in the 86kg weight class. Depending on his physical condition after resuming technical training, he may return in the 92kg or 97kg categories.

Yazdani is currently focusing on physical conditioning and may return to mat training by October.

United World Wrestling highlighted his absence as one of the key storylines ahead of the 2025 championships.

With 10 world and Olympic medals, Yazdani remains a legendary figure in global freestyle wrestling.