Iranian Armed Forces General Staff warns enemies against “miscalculation”

By IFP Editorial Staff

On the occasion of Farvardin 12th (April 1st), the anniversary of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces issued a statement warning all enemies that any threat, aggression, warmongering, or violation of Islamic Iran’s sovereignty will be met with a severe response, multiplied force, and an offensive approach.

The statement cautioned the enemies of the Islamic Republic of Iran not to make any “miscalculation.”

It further stated that from its very first years, the divine system of the Islamic Republic of Iran faced the most complex hostilities and the most sinister devilish plots by global arrogance, led by the US, however, through divine grace, the leadership of Imam Khomeini (RA)—the founder of the Islamic Republic—and the guidance of his successor, Ayatollah Khamenei, along with the perseverance of the Iranian people, it has become a resilient system of national power and a strong country on the international stage.

The statement added that over its glorious 46-year history, the Islamic Republic of Iran has proven that while powerfully defending its principles, foundations, people, and territory, it has always been an advocate of regional and international peace and security.

It also emphasized that supporting and defending the oppressed people of the world, especially the heroic and oppressed Palestinian nation, will always remain an unshakable and fundamental strategy for Iran.

The General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces pointed out that the Islamic Republic has achieved a stage of active and sustainable military-defense deterrence, enabling it to pursue its ideals in the face of any excessive demands and threats.

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

