Iran confirms diplomatic process continues with US through indirect talks

“The Iranian response to the received letter has been prepared and delivered,” Mohajerani stated in a post on X social media platform on Sunday.

“Accordingly, the process of indirect negotiations with the US has been put on the agenda, and diplomatic efforts are ongoing,” she added.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi revealed that Iran’s official response was delivered through Oman on Wednesday.

“The formal reply included a letter fully outlining our views regarding the current situation and the contents of the US letter,” Araghchi told IRNA news agency.

The minister reiterated Iran’s longstanding policy, saying “Our position remains firm against direct negotiations under conditions of maximum pressure and military threats. However, indirect talks – as conducted during both presidents Rouhani’s and Raisi’s administrations – may continue.”

The exchange marks the latest development in backchannel diplomacy between the adversaries, with Oman frequently serving as intermediary.

Observers note the communication persists despite stalled efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear deal and ongoing tensions in the region.