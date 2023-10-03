Iran’s Leader: Normalization with Israel is ‘betting on wrong horse’

Addressing participants of the international Islamic unity conference in the Iranian capital Tehran on Tuesday, Ayatollah Khamenei stated the Islamic Republic believes the governments that have gone down the path of “normalization gamble” with the Israeli regime will be losers.

The Leader said, “They are making a mistake. As the Europeans say, they are betting on the wrong horse.”

Ayatollah Khamenei stressed that the current crisis that has gripped the Israeli regime following weeks of massive anti-regime rallies shows that the occupying regime cannot serve as a role model for other countries.

“The usurping regime will go. Today the Palestinian movement is livelier than ever in the past seventy, eighty years,” the Leader of the Islamic Revolution said.

The Leader reminded that the Founder of the Islamic Republic in Iran Imam Khomeini referred to the Israeli regime as “cancer”, stressing “The cancer will surely be eradicated at the hands of the Palestinian people and the resistance forces in the entire region.”

Ayatollah Khamenei reiterated that the Israeli regime’s days are numbered.