FM Araghchi: Iran retains right to respond to Israel, but considers regional developments as well

By IFP Editorial Staff
Abbas Araghchi

Iran reserves the right to respond to Israeli airstrikes last month, but is also considering other regional developments, including the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi says.

Addressing reporters on Wednesday in Portugal, where he had gone to participate in the 10th United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) Global Forum, Araghchi emphasized that while Iran acknowledges its right to retaliate against the Israeli aggression, it also welcomes the ceasefire reached in Lebanon.

He stated that Tehran is evaluating the situation in light of the ceasefire and hopes it will lead to a permanent peace in the region.

In Israel’s attacks on several military targets in Iran last month, five people were killed. Following more than a year of exchanges of fire and Israeli aggressions against Lebanon, a ceasefire between the two sides has been implemented since Wednesday. Around 4,000 Lebanese have been killed in this conflict.

