Military chief warns Iran’s response to Israeli attack will exceed its imagination

Emphasizing that Iran will not tolerate any violation of its territory, Major General Bagheri stated that the military response to Israel’s actions has already been planned and would be far more significant than Israel anticipates.

He described the recent Israeli aggression, which resulted in the martyrdom of four members of Iran’s air defense forces, as a crossing of the Islamic Republic’s red lines.

He reaffirmed that Iran’s armed forces, guided by ethical values, religious teachings, and international law, would respond decisively and appropriately, with careful planning, at the right time, ensuring a devastating and distinct reply to the aggressors.

Speaking to senior commanders at the General Staff, Bagheri highlighted the significance of two previous operations, “True Promise 1 and 2”, emphasizing that, just as these operations differed in their tactics, execution, and weaponry, Iran’s response to Israel’s recent aggression would also surpass Israeli expectations.

He stated that Iran’s military doctrine has long been based on a powerful, deterrent, and timely response to any threats, and that, as the Supreme Leader has instructed, military commanders and political officials will neither hesitate nor rush in determining the form and timing of this response.

The Iranian general pointed out that the Israeli regime will pay a heavy price for its violation of Iran’s sacred soil.