Iran Leader: US, Israel orchestrated events in Syria

By IFP Editorial Staff
Ayatollah Khamenei

The Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has asserted that the primary architects behind the recent developments in Syria that led to the toppling of Bashar al-Assad’s government are the US and Israel.

Addressing a large crowd on Wednesday, Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized while a neighboring country of Syria has played a clear role, the main conspirators and command centers are located in the US and Israel.

Ayatollah Khamenei stated, “There should be no doubt that what has happened in Syria is the result of a joint American and Zionist plan. Yes, a neighboring country of Syria has played a clear role in this matter and continues to do so – everyone can see this – but the main plotters and the main command center are in the US and the Zionist regime.”

The Leader further noted, “We have evidence. These pieces of evidence leave no room for doubt.”

