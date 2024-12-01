IFP ExclusiveJudiciaryMiddle EastSelected

Iran urges intl. collaboration to enforce ICC arrest warrants for Israeli officials

By Ehsan Ghasri
Netanyahu Gallant

Iran’s Prosecutor General has called on Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi to intensify efforts in pursuing the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

In a letter to the Iranian top diplomat, Mohammad Movahedi Azad described the ICC’s decision as a commendable, albeit insufficient, step toward justice for crimes against humanity and genocide committed in Gaza.

Highlighting over seven decades of occupation, aggression, and atrocities by the Zionist regime, the Prosecutor General noted the devastating toll on Palestinians, including civilians, women, and children.

He underscored the need for robust international legal actions against those responsible for ongoing violence and illegal blockades affecting civilians in Gaza and Lebanon.

The letter also emphasized the Foreign Ministry’s duty to engage international legal bodies to expedite the arrests and trials of the accused. Movahedi Azad affirmed Iran’s readiness to provide full legal and judicial cooperation under Article 290 of Iran’s Criminal Procedure Code.

In separate letters to his counterparts in Russia, Turkey, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia, Movahedi Azad reiterated Iran’s commitment to fostering judicial collaboration to enforce the ICC’s ruling. He stressed that prosecuting and holding war criminals accountable serves as an essential deterrent against future violations of international humanitarian law.

The Prosecutor General called on these nations to leverage their legal frameworks to support the ICC’s decision, asserting that collective international action is crucial to preventing further war crimes and genocide.

