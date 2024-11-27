Ayatollah Khamenei says stronger combat power to deter attack on Iran

A number of commanders and officials of the Iranian Navy met with Ayatollah Khamenei, the Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces, in Tehran on the occasion of National Navy Day on Wednesday.

In remarks at the meeting, the Leader described the Navy as a “vital and determining force” in the contemporary world.

Praising the Iranian Navy’s activities in various sectors such as operation, intelligence, logistics, development and innovation, Ayatollah Khamenei said that the Iranian Armed Forces, especially the Navy, should focus all of their activities and plans on boosting preparedness and combat power.

The enhancement of combat capabilities will deter the enemy from attacking Iran, the Leader stated.

Describing the prevention of offense as the most important duty of the Iranian Armed Forces, the Leader emphasized that the military forces must act in such manner and accentuate Iran’s combat power in the eyes of the ill-wishers of Iran in such a way that the enemies would truly realize that any confrontation with Iran will incur heavy costs on them.

Ayatollah Khamenei also stressed the need for the continuation of the naval missions, saying the months-long mission of the Iranian Navy’s 86th flotilla of warships, which sailed around the world in 2023, and its details should be publicized with the language and tool of art.