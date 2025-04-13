Iran’s Leader emphasizes strengthening armed forces’ weaponry capabilities

In a meeting with commanders and officials of Iran’s armed forces, Ayatollah Khamenei stressed enhancing weaponry capabilities, organizational structure, and the welfare of the armed forces. He added that software readiness—faith in the goal and mission, and certainty in the righteousness of the path—is crucial, despite hostile efforts to undermine it.

He noted that what provokes enemies is not the name of the Islamic Republic, but the determination of a country to be Muslim, independent, and dignified, relying on itself for its honor.

The Leader pointed to the double standards of global powers, who consider their possession of the most destructive weapons permissible but deem defensive progress by others as impermissible.

Ayatollah Khamenei attributed the anger of adversaries and their media uproar to Iran’s ongoing progress, emphasizing that the Islamic Republic enjoys significant momentum and advancement, though some tangible economic challenges remain that must be addressed.

At the start of the meeting, Major General Bagheri, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, referred to the events of 2024 in Iran and the region, highlighting the global awakening on the Palestinian issue and the historic resistance of the people of Gaza and Lebanon against the Zionist regime’s atrocities as proud peaks in the fight against oppression.

General Bagheri listed strengthening defensive and deterrent capabilities, producing advanced equipment and weaponry, conducting numerous high-quality military exercises, full coordination among the armed forces, contributing to national progress and construction, and synergy between field operations and diplomacy as key programs and actions of the armed forces.

He stated that Iran’s armed forces, backed by the people, are fully prepared and will leave the enemies’ sinister goals unfulfilled.