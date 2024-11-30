Iran calls for expulsion of Israel from UN Commission on Status of Women

Kazem Gharibabadi made the plea on Friday in letters to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, President of the UN Economic and Social Council Bob Rae, Chair of the UN Commission on the Status of Women Abdulaziz al-Wasel, and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk.

Gharibabadi highlighted that Israel, which has turned Gaza into a killing field for civilians, especially women and children, undermines the credibility of international institutions and their ability to address crises and human threats effectively.

He pointed to statistics showing the extent of Israel’s brutal crimes against civilians in Gaza and Lebanon, questioning how any rational and conscientious person could accept Israel’s membership in an international body dedicated to women’s rights.

Gharibabadi noted the systematic destruction of Gaza’s educational system and the targeted killing of academics, teachers, and students.

He also urged the UN Economic and Social Council members to demonstrate their commitment to the UN Charter and human rights by preventing Israel’s continued membership in the Commission on the Status of Women, arguing that Israel should never be allowed to rejoin any human rights bodies, given its crimes against women and children.