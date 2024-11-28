Iran condemns “unfounded” G7’s claims

Baqai has categorically rejected and condemned the baseless claims made in a section of the statement issued by the G7 foreign ministers on Tuesday in Rome against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He emphasized that the content of this statement reflects the illegal, unjust, unilateral, discriminatory, and coercive approaches of the G7 group, particularly some of its members, which have caused irreparable damage to international peace and security.

He pointed out that a clear example of the consequences of this irresponsible approach is the comprehensive support from certain G7 members for the genocide and warmongering of the occupying Israeli regime in Gaza and Lebanon.

Baqai added that unfortunately, influential members of the G7 have severely undermined the principle of the rule of law in international relations through their dual and selective behaviors regarding various international issues.

The spokesperson referred to the global community’s demand for attention to justice, fairness, respect for human dignity, and adherence to international law principles and rules. He stressed that the G7 neither represents the international community nor holds any moral standing to preach about human rights violations globally, especially in occupied Palestine and Lebanon, due to its hypocritical actions regarding gross violations of human rights and humanitarian law.

He also strongly dismissed the unfounded and repetitive allegations mentioned in the aforementioned statement regarding Iran’s arms shipments to Russia, regional tensions, and human rights conditions in Iran.

He stressed that Iran’s legitimate right to respond to any foreign aggression based on its inherent right to self-defense—an established principle in the UN Charter and international law—asserting that Iran is entitled to respond to Israeli regime aggression against its national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Baqai clarified that unfortunately, the G7 has reversed the roles of perpetrator and victim by adopting an irresponsible and unethical policy that contradicts international law principles, harms regional peace and security, and completely ignores the crimes of the Israeli regime in the region. This has led to accusations directed at authentic resistance groups that are entitled under international law to fight for their right to self-determination and liberate their nations from occupation and apartheid rule.

In conclusion, diplomat emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran will spare no effort in fulfilling its responsibilities towards regional security and stability.