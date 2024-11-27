Regional, global peace impossible without end to Israeli occupation: Iran’s FM

Addressing the 10th session of the UN Alliance of Civilizations Global Forum in Cascais, Portugal, Araghchi referred to the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, strongly criticizing the inaction of international institutions during fourteen months of continuous crimes by the Zionist regime.

“The crimes of the Zionist regime have put the international community to a serious test.”

The Iranian foreign minister said international institutions such as the United Nations Security Council, the International Court of Justice, and the International Criminal Court “have failed to fulfill their fundamental responsibilities in the face of serious violations of international law and human rights.”

He stated that the international community needs to take immediate and collective action to stop the “colonial and racist” Zionist plan.

He warned that the Zionist regime has sought to annihilate the Palestinian nation for several decades, and the Gaza genocide is just another stage in a long history of genocidal actions against Palestinians.

“Without practical and decisive action to hold the Zionist regime accountable and curb its rebellious actions, the credibility and respect of the United Nations and its high values will not be preserved.”

The Iranian minister also pointed to the responsibility of the supporters of the Zionist regime for the crimes committed by the regime and emphasized that the United States and other countries that provide military and political support to this regime must be held accountable.

Araghchi also called for the full implementation of the provisional orders of the ICJ regarding the prevention of genocide against the Palestinian people and the immediate execution of the ICC’s arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The diplomat condemned the Israeli leaders’ long-term misuse of the concept of anti-Semitism to silence any criticism and protest against Israel’s warmongering and aggressive policies.