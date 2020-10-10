Uraman is a historical area that covers parts of the western provinces of Kurdistan and Kermanshah

Hessam Mahdi, an assessor of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and a representative of the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) recently visited Uraman to examine the possibility of its international registration. He arrived in Kurdistan province where he visited a village and four nomads’ temporary settlements.

During the visits, he talked to villagers and saw for himself their lifestyle, local costumes and jobs.

The UNESCO assessor began his trips on September 22, 2020 by visiting Uraman in Kermanshah province. He had an aerial inspection of the cultural and historical Uraman region. He is scheduled to visit other provincial cities in the coming days.

Uraman has a terraced structure. Its people have very special customs and traditions.

Iran sent the Uraman file to UNESCO last year for registration of the world list of ancient and historical sites.

What follows are ISNA’s photos of the site: