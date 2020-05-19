Iran’s DM Warns of Crushing Response to Aggressors

Iranian Defence Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami has warned the enemies that any threat to the Islamic Republic’s national interests and security will draw a rapid and crushing response, making a reference to the January missile attack on the US airbase of Ain al-Assad in Iraq.

In remarks at a joint meeting of the Defence Ministry and the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, General Hatami made it clear for the adversaries that any act of aggression against Iran’s national interests and security will receive a rapid, decisive and crushing response from the Islamic Republic.

The Iranian Armed Forces have already proved the military decisiveness and timely response to the global arrogance and hegemony, the minister noted, citing the missile strike that Iran launched on January 8 on a strategic US airbase in Iraq in retaliation for the assassination of top Iranian commander Lt. General Qassem Soleimani.

Brigadier General Hatami also commended the Iranian Parliament for its widespread supports for the Defence Ministry and its plans for a boost to the country’s defence power.

Describing Iran’s major advances in various military spheres, such as the ground, aerial and naval combat, the electronic and aerospace industries, and the missile capabilities as a thorn in the side of the enemies, the general said the Defence Ministry’s qualitative and quantitative capabilities have grown by several times during the first two years of the current administration’s term.

Highlighting Iran’s remarkable progress in the air defence industry, Hatami said a range of homegrown air defence systems that have come into operation have secured the country’s airspace.

He also noted that the Iranian Armed Forces have turned the threats into opportunities and have made great advances over the past four decades by relying on domestic capacities.

Brigadier General Hatami finally highlighted the Defence Ministry’s contribution to the coronavirus response immediately after the outbreak of the contagious disease in Iran, stressing that the world has acknowledged Iran’s national unity and mobilization in dealing with the virus in spite of the severe sanctions.

The military forces of Iran have played a significant role in the fight against the coronavirus by disinfecting public places, screening people, producing various medical supplies, setting up hospitals and convalescent homes and providing a range of health services.

In April, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani praised the Armed Force for the great assistance they have been providing for the medical society in the fight against COVID-19.