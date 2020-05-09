2nd Phase of Screening for Coronavirus Kicks Off in Tehran

Iran’s deputy health minister says the second phase of the screening plan for coronavirus is underway in Tehran province.

Alireza Raisi said the first phase of the plan has come to an end. “One important and major thing which is being done in Tehran province with a vengeance is the screening plan,” said the top official Saturday.

“It is the second phase which is being done. As you know, the first phase has come to an end,” he added.

He said individuals are being tested for COVID-19 at select laboratories to detect coronavirus-positive people.

“One of the concerns in Tehran is that the city, some shopping malls, businesses and workshops and other places are crowded, and we ask dear citizens in Tehran to observe health tips, so that we’ll get through this stage as well,” he said.

He said the trend of tackling the disease is a good one, urging people to stick to stay-at-home orders as well as health protocols.