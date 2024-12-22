IFP ExclusiveMediaSecuritySelected

Tehran Cyber Police shut down 40 Instagram accounts of harassers 

By IFP Editorial Staff
Tehran’s Cyber Police Chief, Brigadier General Davood Moazzami Goudarzi, announced a crackdown on individuals causing public distress through "hidden camera" and Instagram challenge videos. This initiative led to the identification and closure of 40 Instagram accounts. 

Brig. Gen. Goudarzi stated on Sunday that the investigation began following widespread public complaints about individuals exploiting social media for fame and followers. These individuals allegedly created disruptive and provocative content, often leading to street altercations.

The suspects, collectively amassing over five million followers, were summoned for investigation after preliminary inquiries. Following judicial procedures, all implicated accounts were deactivated.

The police chief emphasized that cyber police would not tolerate such activities that disrupt public peace and mental security. “We will strictly enforce the law against those exploiting the digital space for selfish motives at the expense of citizens’ well-being,” he said.

Goudarzi urged the public to report similar incidents to the Cyber Police.

