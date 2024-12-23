Yemen’s Houthis claim downing US F-18 fighter jet

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree made the remarks in a statement on Sunday, after the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said a fighter aircraft was shot down over the Red Sea in what it claimed to be a case of “friendly fire” earlier in the day.

“We have thwarted the joint US-British attack and targeted the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman and a number of its accompanying destroyers,” Saree said.

He went on to say that the operation was carried out using eight cruise missiles and 17 drones, adding that the attack forced the USS Harry Truman to withdraw.

According to the Yemeni army spokesman, most of the hostile aircraft retreated from Yemen’s airspace to international waters in the Red Sea in an attempt to defend the aircraft carrier USS Harry Truman after it was targeted.

Saree further noted that during the operation, an American F-18 aircraft was downed by Yemeni forces while the enemy destroyers were trying to confront the Yemeni drones and missiles.

He also warned of further action to defend Yemen and support Palestine, reaffirming the country’s armed forces’ readiness to confront any further American-British-Israeli provocations in the future.

“The Yemeni Armed Forces warn the Israeli and American enemy against aggression on Yemen and that the Yemeni Armed Forces will use their full right to defend Yemen and continue to support the Palestinian people until the aggression against Gaza stops and the siege is lifted,” he added.

In a statement early Sunday, CENTCOM claimed an F/A-18F Super Hornet was mistakenly shot down, confirming that both US Navy aviators on board were safe.

The Super Hornet, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75), was flying over the Red Sea when guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG-64) fired upon it, according to the CENTCOM statement.

Since the onset of the Israeli regime’s war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, Yemen has declared unwavering support for Palestine’s fight against the occupation.

The Yemeni Armed Forces have launched regular strikes against Israel as part of a phased retaliation campaign.

The campaign has also included a strict maritime blockade of Israeli shipping, effectively preventing vessels from reaching Israeli ports.

Israel has so far killed more than 45,200 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured over 107,600 others in Gaza.