Historic all-Women flight lands in Mashhad

The flight, named “Iran Banoo,” was piloted by Captain Shahrazad Shams, Iran’s first female pilot.

The Aseman Airlines flight touched down at 10:15 AM at Shahid Hasheminejad International Airport in Mashhad on Sunday, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Hazrat Fatimah Zahra, the daugther of Prophet Mohammad, marked as Mother’s Day and Women’s Day in Iran.

The passengers, distinguished women excelling in various fields, traveled to Mashhad to visit the holy shrine of Imam Reza, the 8th Shia Imam.

This milestone marks the first all-women flight, both in terms of passengers and crew, to land at Mashhad International Airport.

Mashhad Airport is the second-busiest airport in Iran after Tehran’s Mehrabad Airport, handling an average of 180 flights daily and up to 250 flights during peak travel periods.